Nebraska Gov. Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to Sasse’s Senate seat

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday said he is appointing former Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the Senate seat vacated by Republican Ben Sasse’s resignation.

Ricketts, a Republican who completed his second term as governor earlier this month, will hold the seat until a special election in 2024. The seat will then be on Nebraska’s ballot again in 2026 for a full six-year term.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

