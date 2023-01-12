Skip to Content
Redmond Area Park and Rec District seeks volunteers for budget committee

Redmond Area Park and Rec District

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Area Park and Recreation District is seeking volunteers to join its budget committee. 

The committee, which includes the five elected members of the RAPRD board of Directors and five members of the community, currently has four openings. The Committee works with district staff to review and approve the budget annually.   

Three positions are full three-year terms which will end of June 30, 2025.  One of these positions is for a fill in term which will end on June 30, 2024. The committee generally meets between two and four times in April and May.

Qualified applicants must live within RAPRD boundaries.  Interested applicants may download an application at www.raprd.org or request an application to be emailed to them by contacting the district at raprd@raprd.org.  Applications for the volunteer positions are due Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

