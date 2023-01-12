Sam Bankman-Fried speaks out for the first time since his arrest

By Allison Morrow, CNN

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former crypto star turned alleged white-collar criminal, has spoken out for the first time since his arrest last month, publishing a lengthy blog post that appears to lay out his defense against fraud charges.

“I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away,” he writes.

Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, while awaiting trial. He pleaded not guilty to multiple federal counts of fraud and conspiracy related to the collapse of his crypto empire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

