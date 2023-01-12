Seahawks take on 49ers in NFL wild card Saturday; C.O. fans weigh in on favorite team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC wild card match, Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on our Fox station, KFXO.

Central Oregon has a strong contingent of both Seahawks and Niners fans.

Seattle is coming in as a seventh seed, with quarterback Geno Smith leading the team in a comeback year.

San Francisco is the NFC's No. 2 seed and has Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, leading the team at quarterback.

The Niners have a plethora of offensive weapons and the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

One 49ers fan in Bend tells NewsChannel 21, “I think Brock’s got what it takes."

But a local Seahawks fan says the team has been exciting and they "think Geno’s done a lot better than everyone anticipated.”

Noah Chast will have more from the local fans tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

And again, you can watch the game this Saturday on our Fox station KFXO at 1:30 p.m.