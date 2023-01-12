Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:07 PM
Published 11:59 AM

Seahawks take on 49ers in NFL wild card Saturday; C.O. fans weigh in on favorite team

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC wild card match, Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on our Fox station, KFXO.

Central Oregon has a strong contingent of both Seahawks and Niners fans.

Seattle is coming in as a seventh seed, with quarterback Geno Smith leading the team in a comeback year.

San Francisco is the NFC's No. 2 seed and has Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, leading the team at quarterback.

The Niners have a plethora of offensive weapons and the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

One 49ers fan in Bend tells NewsChannel 21, “I think Brock’s got what it takes."

But a local Seahawks fan says the team has been exciting and they "think Geno’s done a lot better than everyone anticipated.”

Noah Chast will have more from the local fans tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

And again, you can watch the game this Saturday on our Fox station KFXO at 1:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content