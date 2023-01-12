Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says

By Daniel Macht

CALAVERAS COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier.

The National Weather Service said that a line of thunderstorms began to move across the northern San Joaquin Valley and into the Sierra foothills around 4 a.m.

At 4:02 a.m., a large horse barn about six miles east of Oakdale was lifted over a 5-foot fence and other properties nearby had minor roof damage, the NWS’s Sacramento division said.

Then at 4:10 a.m., a brief EF-1 tornado touched down near a small reservoir and Hogan Dam Road about six miles northeast of Milton and tore a 50-yard-wide path through trees for about 0.4 miles.

The damage occurred while there was a tornado warning in effect for the area. The warning gave 17 minutes of lead time for the Stanislaus County wind damage and 27 minutes of lead time for the tornado in Calaveras County.

