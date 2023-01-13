Eversource facing $330,000 in fines after deadly Beacon Hill manhole explosion

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Eversource is facing more than $330,000 in fines in connection with a deadly manhole explosion on Beacon Hill.

In July, two Eversource employees were doing maintenance work on Bowdoin Street when an electrical explosion went off underground.

One worker suffered serious burns and later died at the hospital.

An OSHA investigation found Eversource didn’t follow the equipment’s maintenance recommendations and didn’t adequately train the workers.

“Eversource could have prevented this arc flash and blast – and its tragic outcome – by ensuring effective and necessary training, procedures and work practices were provided and followed,” OSHA area director James Mulligan said. “The company knew the hazards related to this type of high voltage equipment, yet it failed to safeguard its employees as the law requires.”

