Four found dead after fire in Clovis

By Vince Rodriguez

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KOAT) — Four are dead after a house fire in Clovis that happened early Thursday morning.

Clovis police say they were called to the 500 block of Wallace Street just after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning for a fire. As crews were fighting the fire, four people were found dead inside the home.

Police are working with local and state fire marshals to investigate the cause of the fire.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

