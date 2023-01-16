Fight leads to deadly shooting at Shreveport motel

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The men got into a fight and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are still looking for the gunman. If you have any information about this crime, call Crimestoppers at 673-7373.

