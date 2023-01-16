Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The singer, producer and actress took to Instagram with her date, her little sister Gracie Teefey, to talk about body positivity.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said, asking Teefey, “I mean… right?”

“Yeah!” Teefey replied.

Supporters were quick to defend Gomez.

“She shouldn’t have to explain why her body looks how it does,” one commenter wrote.

“She’s perfect and doesn’t need to give explanations,” wrote another.

Gomez was nominated for her role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

In 2022, she had a similar response to people commenting on her appearance, telling fans, “Honestly I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway… ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit,’ na-na-neh-nehhh… I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!”

