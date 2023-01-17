Child’s remains recovered in Grady County; OSBI cannot confirm they are those of Cyril girl

By KOCO Staff

RUSH SPRINGS, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has recovered the remains of a child near Rush Springs in rural Grady County.

Authorities said in a news release that they cannot confirm that the remains are those of Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing a week ago.

The remains will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification.

Athena was first reported missing the afternoon of Jan. 10 after a mail carrier found the Cyril girl’s 5-year-old sister outside their home on West Nebraska Avenue. The postal worker called police, prompting the search for Athena.

After almost a week of searching, the OSBI announced that the efforts had transitioned to a recovery operation.

Ivon Adams was arrested on Jan. 12 in Arizona and was being held at the Maricopa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Court documents say Alysia Adams told investigators that Ivon Adams beat and killed Athena in Cyril on Christmas Day and buried her body along a fence long outside their old home in Rush Springs.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Alysia Adams also was arrested on Jan. 12 and was booked into the Caddo County Jail. On Jan. 17, She was formally charged with two counts of child neglect – one for failing to supervise Athena’s sister and another for failing to protect Athena from her husband, Ivon Adams.

Alysia Adams went before a judge Tuesday afternoon, and she has a $500,000 bond with restrictions if posted. She cannot leave Oklahoma, she has to have a GPS tracker on her and she can’t have contact with witnesses.

OSBI officials said Athena and her sister lived with Ivon and Alysia Adams and that they were related to Alysia. Authorities said the children’s biological parents have been cooperating with the investigation.

Court documents say the biological mother of Athena and her 5-year-old sister left her daughters in Alysia and Ivon Adams’ care 1.5 to 2 years ago. The Adams never enrolled Athena’s sister in school or took the girls to the doctor, the court documents say.

