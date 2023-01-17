Skip to Content
Gas station just over New Hampshire border in spotlight after Mega Millions jackpot win

<i>WMUR</i><br/>A small rural community right over the New Hampshire border is suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the Mega Millions.
WMUR
By WMUR Staff

    LEBANON, Maine (WMUR) — A small rural community right over the New Hampshire border is suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the Mega Millions.

Lebanon, Maine, is a small town near Rochester.

Hometown Gas and Grill, a gas station in Lebanon, sold the ticket from Friday’s drawing that won the $1.35 billion prize.

The prize is the second largest in lottery history, as people across the country waited three months for a winner.

People from Lebanon are elated about the news and hope the winner is a local.

“We’re hoping it’s one of us locals so that way it’s a story we’ll have forever, you know?” Brian Comeau, a local resident, said.

“We’re a small community. We’re a small store. We just hope it’s somebody local,” Fred Cotreau, owner of Hometown Gas & Grill, said.

Maine’s lottery director said the winner has 12 months to come forward to their Augusta office.

In Maine, lottery winners can opt to keep their identity a secret.

