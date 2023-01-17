Meet the woman working to make Pittsburgh’s coldest days a little warmer

By Dylan Hyman

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Suzanne Volpe, from Penn Hills, calls herself a “scarf bombardier.”

She “bombs” neighborhoods on cold days with instant warmth and lasting love.

Before she can “bomb” a neighborhood with scarves, she has to make them.

“It’s fun, almost as much fun as putting them out,” she said.

This all got started with her love for crocheting. Then she saw someone scarf bombing on Facebook.

“I have a friend in Connecticut who jumped on it and I said, ‘Somebody should do that here,” Volpe recalled. “She said, ‘Well, you’re somebody.’”

She can crochet two to three scarves a day. Every scarf gets a tag so passers-by know they can simply take it.

“After I did my first scarf bomb, the first one I did was in Harrisburg. And I got to tell you, I probably only had a couple dozen scarves, but I put them out, people would stop me, ‘God bless you. God bless you.’ And it was just like the love that you got from people. And to me, it’s a small thing. But to somebody who’s cold, I guess it’s not,” Volpe said.

She knows some people take a scarf for someone they love, especially during the COVID-19 years.

“I think it makes people feel good because somebody cares, they know somebody cares,” she said.

If you’d like to help Volpe in her mission, visit her Facebook page. There you can find easy patterns to start crocheting scarves or the super easy steps to make fleece scarves.

