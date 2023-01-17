Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By Dan Heching, CNN

Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building.

Meryl Streep is set to appear in the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The casting news first surfaced on “Only Murders” star and executive producer Selena Gomez‘s Instagram, when she shared a fun video from set alongside costars and co-executive producers Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The lead trio were joined in the clip by cast members Jackie Hoffman and Paul Rudd, as Gomez exclaimed that “the gang is back” for Season 3.

When she asked, “Could this honestly get any better?” Rudd replied that he thought it could, at which point Streep appeared from behind the couch where Gomez, Short and Martin were sitting.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress then jokingly offered Martin a pillow and asked Short if he needed anything, to which he responded, “Just the tea I had asked for a half hour ago!”

The casting move looks to be a testament to Gomez’s powers of manifestation, as last month she had listed Streep at the top of her wish list for stars to join the acclaimed show.

“I would reach for the biggest of all … probably Meryl, or someone really amazing like that,” she told Vogue.

Gomez’s Instagram video comes just days after she returned to social media following an absence.

Primarily a film actress, Streep’s last major foray into television was in 2019, when she joined Season 2 of hit HBO series “Big Little Lies.”

She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her work on the show. (HBO, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

