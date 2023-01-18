13-year-old girl leads Nebraska State Patrol on high-speed chase
By KETV Staff Report
GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night.
Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities.
The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near Kearney.
When a trooper tried to stop the vehicle, investigators said the 13-year-old girl sped away.
She hit more than 100 mph before the patrol said they put stop-sticks in her path.
Troopers had to use a tactical maneuver to end the chase after about 12 miles, according to authorities.
They found the kids — both from Colorado, as well as a gun and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. The juveniles were placed in protective custody.
