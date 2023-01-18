Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 16, including Ukrainian interior minister

By Maria Kostenko, CNN

A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Ukrainian city of Brovary has killed at least 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister, according to national police chief Ihor Klymenko.

Nine of the 16 victims were onboard the helicopter when it crashed on Wednesday. Some 22 people are in hospital, including 10 children, Klymenko said.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky is among the dead, he added.

The police chief said: “The crash killed the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — the Minister, the First Deputy Minister and the State Secretary.”

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building, Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv region military administration, said.

“At the time of the tragedy, there were children and the staff in the kindergarten. At the moment, everyone was evacuated,” he wrote on Telegram.

Paramedics, the police and firefighters are responding at the scene, he added.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

