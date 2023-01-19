Man arrested after 3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

By Kalie Strain

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A 3-year-old child was shot in the back, possibly by another child, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thrush Avenue. Police said the child is in a critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was taken into custody, accused of endangering the welfare of a child and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Child Abuse Unit is investigating the incident.

St. Louis police say gun locks are available at different locations around the city.

