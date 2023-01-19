Middletown school officials postpone home sporting events following basketball game fight

By Olivia Kalentek, Rob Polansky and Dylan Fearon

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Public school officials in Middletown announced that all home athletic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed in the wake of a fight that broke out at a basketball game the day before.

They cited fears, though unsubstantiated, of retaliation.

School officials in Middletown said a staff member suffered minor injuries from the fight on Tuesday.

They said the fight followed a varsity boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver high schools.

A spokesperson for Middletown Public Schools said student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct, which ultimately sparked the fight.

The incident involved both adult spectators and students, school officials confirmed.

“The fact that it even happened is sad. The fact that there were parents involved even sadder. And from what I hear it just sounded like it was bad sportsmanship on maybe both parts,” said Debbie Ahern of Middletown.

A parent who did not want to be on camera but was at the game last night said punches were thrown and it was out of control.

Middletown police said they have been reviewing video footage of the incident to see if arrests are warranted. In addition, school officials said they will make sure appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

The school’s crisis team, additional staff, and a police presence were added to Middletown High School on Wednesday.

The district also said if students hear or see something concerning they should tell a trusted adult, school administrator or Middletown police immediately.

Here’s the statement on the events postponement from Middletown Public Schools:

The District of Middletown Public Schools, in collaboration with Middletown Police Department, has elected to postpone all home athletic events today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution following the fight that took place at the end of the varsity Boys Basketball game between Middletown and Weaver High Schools last night. Athletic events are planned to resume on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The District Administration and Middletown Police Department were made aware of a rumored threat of retaliation; the police department has deemed this threat to be unsubstantiated. Nonetheless, the District Administration continues to encourage students and families that if they hear or see something concerning, they should tell a trusted adult, a school administrator and/or the Middletown Police Department immediately.

Middletown Public Schools and the Middletown Police Department are continuing to work together to investigate the fight and take appropriate and necessary action. Superintendent Dr. Vázquez Matos has activated the high school’s crisis team and has placed additional staff at the high school to support students and teachers. The Middletown Police Department has increased its presence at Middletown High School through the end of the week.

Jessie Lavorgna, director of communications, Middletown Public Schools

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.