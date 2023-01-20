Elon Musk takes the stand in his ‘funding secured’ tweet trial

By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the class-action lawsuit over his controversial “funding secured” tweet in 2018. Musk has said at the time that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at $420 a share.

Musk argued that his tweets do not cause Tesla’s stock price to move higher or lower. He pointed to an incident in May of 2020 when he tweeted that “Tesla stock price is too high.”

The stock price dropped immediately after his tweet but recovered and closed the day higher than it had opened the day.

“The causal relationship is clearly not there simply because of a tweet,” Musk said.

Musk also argued that the character constraint of Twitter made it difficult to be as verbose as one might be in a formal financial filing.

Guhan Subramanian, a Harvard law professor and expert witness for the plaintiff argued earlier Friday that Musk’s tweet and the proposed deal were a case of egregious corporate governance.

“To have no guardrails is very troubling,” Subramanian said of Musk’s Twitter account. Musk testified Friday that no one at Tesla reviewed his tweets in 2018 before he published them.

Musk’s testimony is expected to continue Monday.

This is a developing story…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.