Police arrest 6 people after protests erupt in downtown Atlanta

By Talgat Almanov

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WANF) — Six people were arrested Saturday evening after hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Atlanta in response to Manuel Teran’s death who was shot at the future site of the Atlanta police training facility Jan.19.

At the press conference later Saturday evening, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said “a group inside the marching crowd decided to commit illegal activities which included breaking of windows.”

Witnesses said protestors were throwing stones at police cars and damaging buildings in downtown Atlanta. “Atlanta is a great city and this is so unfortunate that we should experience this kind of stuff,” an Atlanta resident said. Also, demonstrators reportedly set fire to a police car during the protests.

“The City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department will not tolerate this, and we continue to protect the right to peacefully protest. We will not tolerate violence and property destruction,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the press conference. “We will find you, we will arrest you and you will be held accountable.”

“Within two blocks the illegal activities were stopped and we had made an arrest of six individuals,’ said APD chief Darin Schierbaum.” There are 3 businesses that received damages.”

Violence and unlawful destruction of property are not acts of protest. They are crimes that will not be tolerated in Georgia and will be prosecuted fully.

“The Atlanta Police Department is aware of these events, and we will continue to monitor them. We stand ready to respond to demonstrations to ensure the safety of those in our communities and those exercising their first amendment right, or to address illegal activity, should the need arise.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.