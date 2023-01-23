Bengals’ Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt deliver third game ball delivered to Covington restaurant

By Emily Sanderson

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The third Bengals game ball after their win over the Buffalo Bills has been delivered.

It’s a tradition started by head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Safety Jessie Bates and linebacker Germaine Pratt delivered the third game ball to Gypsy’s in Covington late Sunday night after the team returned from Buffalo.

The ball was dated with the score and reads, “They gotta play us, in the snow!”

The other two game balls were delivered to Rhinehaus and Oak Tavern.

Coach Zac Taylor delivered the ball to Rhinehaus himself, visiting the bar just after midnight.

Fans say the bar was packed during and especially after the game when word started spreading they were going to get a game ball.

Rhinehaus got the second ball out of six. Theirs has the score on it and also says “They gotta play us, In the snow!”

The Oak Tavern in Oakley also got a game ball delivery last night by some special guests.

Offensive lineman Ted Karras, along with Cordell Volson, delivered the game ball.

Karras said he spent his first night in Cincinnati at the Oak Tavern.

Fans at the bar said they were thrilled to witness the tradition in person.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.