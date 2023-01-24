Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:33 PM

14-year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting death of another 14-year-old boy

KTVZ News Team

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another 14-year-old in Milwaukee.

Sebastian Florentino was shot Saturday, Jan. 21 near 52nd and Clarke. He died Sunday morning.

Officials say a 13-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

Milwaukee police reported Tuesday, Jan. 24, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to Florentino’s death.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content