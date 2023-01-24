Houston SPCA rescues 26 dogs and cats from ‘filthy’ home after investigation by animal cruelty team

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The Houston SPCA has rescued at least 26 animals who were found in horrendous conditions in

The SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue near Almeda Genoa and Fuqua for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats, and eight puppies on Jan. 5.

The animals were found in various parts of the property, with some tied to wire kennels in a 5×5 storage shed filled with feces and urine, along with piles of garbage and live roaches.

In total, six cats and one dog were found in the shed. Six dogs were found chained, eight dogs were inside the garage, and four dogs and one cat were inside the unkempt home.

In addition, officials said that the animals were without food and water for a long time. Officials said some were urine-soaked, tied down, and suffering from severe medical issues.

A press release said that the owner was served an exigent warrant that allowed the immediate rescue of the animals and into the care of the Houston SPCA.

All animals were removed from the property and received medical treatment from Houston SPCA veterinary and care staff.

A Harris County judge awarded full custody of the animals to the Houston SPCA during a hearing several days following the rescue.

The owner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.