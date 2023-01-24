Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California say they have launched a search for a second hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says its search and rescue team received a request Sunday to search for 75-year-old Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, on Mt. Baldy, who was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on Mt. Baldy. The sheriff’s department says rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands over the weekend.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.