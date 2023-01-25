Deschutes County may drop three more possible landfill sites because they are too close to airports

Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) will hold a special meeting on Tuesday February 7 to discuss 3 of the 12 proposed landfill sites that are within a 5 mile radius of the Bend Airport.” “The next meeting was planned on February 21, but due to public pushback and FAA regulations, SWAC is meeting earlier than expected to decide whether they want to progress forward or drop 3 of their proposed sites altogether. “KTVZ’s Blake Mayfield will have reaction from the public, comments from Chad Centola, and more in his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.”

