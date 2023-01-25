Greensburg Chief of Police arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and methamphetamine

By PATRICK DAMP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chief of the Greensburg Police Department has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly violating federal narcotics laws.

According to the Department of Justice, Shawn Denning is facing six federal criminal charges for selling various narcotics.

The 41-year-old from Delmont was taken into custody this morning and made an appearance before the magistrate.

Dening is being charged with three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court paperwork, Denning used a confidential source over 16 months between June 2021 and October 2022 when the drugs were shipped through the mail from California and Arizona to Pennsylvania to the source.

Denning is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine.

The case is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI.

