Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. authorities have seen a 97% decline in illegal border crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela since Mexico began accepting those expelled under a public health order. Figures released Wednesday by the Homeland Security Department came after Texas and other states sued to halt widescale humanitarian parole for citizens of those four countries who fly to the United States and find a sponsor. The administration will admit up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Mexico has agreed to take back the same amount who enter illegally.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.