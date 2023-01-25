Mesquite police confirm detective fired after DUI arrest in his patrol car

By Joe Vigil

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — FOX5 has learned Mesquite Police Department Detective Gustavo Garcia is no longer an employee with the City of Mesquite.

“Upon completion of the internal investigation, Garcia was terminated on Monday, January 9,” read a statement to FOX5 from Mesquite Police Sergeant Wyatt Oliver.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper report obtained by FOX5 indicates 35-year-old Gustavo Garcia was pulled over outside Kingman, Arizona in November in his unmarked patrol car. Someone called authorities and said the driver was going about 30 miles per hour on the highway. The posted speed limit was 65 miles per hour. According to the report, Garcia began “staggering” while he was walking and had difficulty “keeping his balance.” The report states a trooper helped Garcia, to keep him from falling over. The DPS report indicates Garcia’s bloodwork revealed his blood alcohol content was .24, three times the legal limit.

The DPS report also indicates a trooper found an open bottle of Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee in the center console as well as an unopened full bottle of Jagermeister. The report indicates, during a search, a trooper found a handgun in Garcia’s waist.

The report also says the Chevrolet Equinox driven by Garcia was “found to be a department-issued city of Mesquite unmarked patrol vehicle.” The report says the Mesquite Police Department advised it would send a captain from the department the following day to pick up Garcia’s equipment and his patrol unit. The report indicates a Mesquite Police Department captain signed a DPS property release form for all unreleased items. The report states, upon taking possession of the vehicle, the captain located and took possession of a Glock 17, 9mm pistol, which they determined was a duty pistol, owned by the Mesquite Police Department. The report indicated an evidence item, Glock 19 pistol, may have been the personal property of Mr. Garcia, so it was left in the DPS property room for safekeeping.

FOX5 reached out to Mesquite’s mayor and council members for the status of the detective, as well as asking for comment about Garcia’s DUI arrest while in a city vehicle. Mayor Allan Litman confirmed Garcia was no longer a Mesquite city employee and referred FOX5 to City Manager Peter Jankowski. Councilor Paul Wanlass also referred FOX5 to City Manager Peter Jankowski. FOX5 has reached out to the city manager but so far has not heard back.

