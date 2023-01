By Melanie Zanona and Alayna Treene, CNN

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

CNN has reached out to Musk for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

