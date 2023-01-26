John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.

The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens, who shares Legend’s birth surname.

Legend is holding the baby in the picture, captioned, “Our new love.”

Teigen commented, “eeeee I love her.”

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson added a line of heart emojis.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” wrote “Congrats fam!!”

Teigen had shared her first picture with the public of Esti’s face earlier this week, writing, “Look at u out here lookin like a baby. (sic)”

Last week, Legend shared a picture of the baby bundled up with sister Luna and brother Miles, writing, “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

