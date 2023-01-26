‘Moment of Silence’ bill creates a lot of noise from opponents

By Andrew Ozaki

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — There’s a lot of noise over a bill that would allow a “moment of silence” in public schools.

State Sen. Tom Briese believes a moment of quiet reflection to start off the day in school could have a lot of benefits.

“Silence can be a powerful thing and a moment of silence can promote self-control,” Briese said.

Briese said his LB 141 does not mandate “moments of silence” – it only instructs the Nebraska Department of Education to come up with guidelines for school districts that choose to do so.

“These waters have to be navigated carefully,” told the Legislature’s Education Committee Monday.

“You have to stay away from the prayer issue, or you’re likely going to have problems,” Briese said.

Lincoln mother Elizabeth Davis applauded the bill.

“It seems very secular governmental institution allowance school districts who want to do that. It doesn’t seem based on prayer at all. It doesn’t seem based on religious sway at all,” Davis said.

Several others said it’s a further encroachment of religion into government and public education.

“We all know the real reason for a moment of silence is in fact to give students a chance to pray,” said Lincoln Atheists’ President Rachele Walter.

Walter and several others said a moment of silence could lead to students being bullied.

“It enhances that propensity and that probability,” Walter said.

She said students already have a right to pray in school. The prayer just can’t be teacher or administrator-led.

She said that could happen under this bill.

“If a student sees their teacher holding a crucifix or a Star of David or a pentacle during this moment of silence, it is a sub-conscience tell that the student needs to perform the activity that looks more like prayer in order to be treated better or to get a better grade,” Walter said.

Briese said that is why establishing best practices would help districts.

“This is not a mandate to our school districts, for I believe local school boards would much prefer to make this decision on their own,” Briese said.

Nebraska’s ACLU is neutral on the bill.

Rose Godinez, ACLU Senior Legal and Policy Counsel Rose Godinez said in a statement: “If the intent behind LB 141 is religious, it is unconstitutional. “

“Our nation’s highest courts have concluded that religion is best protected when government maintains neutrality toward it, taking no action either to promote it or to hinder it.”

