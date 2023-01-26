Youth mentor: ‘If we want them to do right, we have to show right’

By Kristin Pierce

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — It’s been a crime crisis for teenagers in the Milwaukee area — and it’s something that LaNelle Ramey is familiar with as someone who mentors children.

Every week so far this year, a teenager has been shot, killed or arrested.

Most recently, over the weekend, two teenagers were shot near 52nd and Clarke. A 13-year-old boy was injured in that shooting, and a 14-year-old boy died.

“Young people shouldn’t be dying at an early age to something like violence, but they are mimicking behavior we, as adults, sometimes are showing,” said Ramey, Mentor Greater Milwaukee executive director. “If we want them to do right, we have to show right.”

Ramey says it’s important to teach children how to handle conflict in a healthy way. It’s also crucial to express love.

“Love is critical,” said Ramey. “We have to talk to our children. The second part of that is we, as parents, need to talk to you who our young people are hanging with. It takes a village.”

