Drag Bingo Night at church stirs controversy in community

MADISON, Connecticut (WFSB) — The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend.

Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses.

However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset.

Rev. Todd Vetter addressed his congregation last Sunday in response to the backlash.

“That is not to say that we are sorry for doing this,” Todd said. “While it is not our intention to make any kind of political statement, this event is certainly in keeping with our commitment to being an open and an affirming church, to seek understanding in love and not to join our voices to the chorus of fear that seems to animate so much of the negative response to this event.”

Shoreline Church in Old Lyme responded on Facebook calling the event wrong and sinful.

“Your views of love are not biblical, not founded on Christ’s teachings,” Shoreline Church said. “There is nothing worse than twisting scripture to fit your gospel. Our and most others responses to this even have been nothing by respectful and biblical in nature.”

Channel 3 spoke with several people with varying opinions who declined to comment on camera.

