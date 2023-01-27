Police chief says misdemeanor jail would help put dent in crime

By Megan West

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police Chief James Davis was in the hot seat during a community meeting in Fondren.

Davis answered questions Thursday at the meeting held at Fondren Presbyterian Church. The chief addressed the problem his department has arresting people who commit misdemeanor offenses. He said misdemeanor offenders are handed a pink slip and are not taken to jail.

Davis said he believes if there is a jail to house misdemeanor offenders, authorities could put a big dent in Jackson’s crime crisis.

“We don’t collect misdemeanor offenders, and if we don’t arrest them, they will turn into felony offenders,” Davis said. “If we catch them at a small level, they will realize, ‘If I rob from Dollar Tree or Dollar Store in Jackson, I will go to jail.’ They’ll know, OK? ‘The Jackson Police Department will put me in jail.’”

The chief said he hopes they can get funding from the state legislature to renovate a misdemeanor holding facility.

