Student’s death on UConn campus not being treated as suspicious

By Rob Polansky

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — A student died on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus on Thursday.

A spokesperson for UConn said safety personnel responded to the North Residence Complex around 1:25 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency.

“Upon arrival, they were directed to a room in which the resident had been found unresponsive,” said Stephanie Reitz, university spokesperson. “UConn Fire EMTs provided emergency medical treatment until Windham Hospital paramedics arrived, at which time the student was pronounced deceased.”

UConn said an autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Preliminary indications suggest the untimely death may have been the result of a medical emergency, and is not being treated as suspicious,” Reitz said.

The student’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

