Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 7:55 AM

3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

By Andi Babineau, CNN

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.

Responders found three people dead and two injured, which were taken to a hospital, the fire department said. Two others took themselves to a hospital, the spokesperson said.

The fire department could not give the conditions of those injured, the spokesperson said.

A motive has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content