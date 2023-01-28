3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

By Andi Babineau, CNN

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.

Responders found three people dead and two injured, which were taken to a hospital, the fire department said. Two others took themselves to a hospital, the spokesperson said.

The fire department could not give the conditions of those injured, the spokesperson said.

A motive has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

