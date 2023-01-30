Blast in mosque in Pakistan kills at least 25 people, with scores injured

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

A powerful blast inside a mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar has left at least 25 people dead and 120 more injured, according to Peshawar deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan.

The mosque is situated inside a police compound in the city and is mostly attended by law enforcement officials.

The explosion took place in the middle of afternoon prayers Monday.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

