today at 5:17 PM
Published 5:10 PM

COSHA summit kicks off highlighting construction dangers and emerging technologies

A two-day safety summit started in Central Oregon today spotlighting construction dangers and emerging technologies.

For the last 20 years, the Central Oregon Safety and Health Association (COSHA) has held educational summits.

Initially, these summits were served as a resource for solely the construction industry in Central Oregon but, they have since expanded to all of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

COSHA covered a variety of topics from fall protection, electrical safety and dust hazards. The trainings help to lower risk of injury from negligence.

With young people filtering into construction fields every year, the demand for safety education is a constant one. 

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

