Germany pledges $222 million for Brazil environment, Amazon

SAO PAULO (AP) — Germany announced on Monday that it would make 204 million euros ($222 million) available for environmental policies in Brazil. Of this total, $38 million is a donation to the Amazon Fund, the most important international cooperation effort to preserve the Amazon rainforest. In 2019, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who saw Amazon as a domestic affair, dissolved the steering committee that selects sustainable projects to finance. In reaction, Germany froze its donations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.