Plainfield police: Woman suspected of having drugs drags officer with vehicle, hides in Moosup home

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman faces a number of charges after she was pulled over for speeding, suspected of having drugs, dragged an officer with her vehicle, then tried to hide in a home.

Plainfield police said Lynn Navan, 33, of Central Village, was spotted speeding in a Kia with New Jersey plates on Jan. 26 around 6:10 p.m.

She was pulled in the area of 30 Norwich Rd.

The officer reportedly recognized Navan from prior police interaction and became suspicious that the vehicle contained illegal narcotics. A narcotics K9 was requested to the scene.

Police said Navan refused to identify herself, and when the officer asked her to exit the vehicle, she refused to do that as well.

The officer opened the door, at which time police said Navan shut it. The officer opened the door again, and as he went to remove her from the vehicle, police said Navan put the vehicle into drive and accelerated. The officer ended up being dragged a short distance.

The officer was not hurt.

Members of the Plainfield Police made additional attempts to stop the vehicle, but said they had to disengage due to the reckless manner and high rate of speed in which Navan had been driving.

Navan was found in Danielson by members of Connecticut State Police, who also attempted to stop her, but had to disengage for the same reason.

Police said Navan traveled back into Plainfield and was last seen on Black Hill Road in Central Village.

Investigators obtained information that she was hiding at an address on Gendron Road in Moosup.

When they arrived at the home, they said they made contact with 32-year-old Adrienne Galipeau, who claimed Navan was not inside.

Galipeau would not consent to a search of the residence and was uncooperative, police said.

Officers surveilled the residence for a short period of time, which resulted in them seeing Galipeau try to sneak Navan out of a back door. Navan was arrested at that point.

Galipeau was also arrested and charged with interfering with police. She was released on a written promise to appear. Her court date was Feb. 2 in Danielson.

Police said Navan was found to be in possession of 166 bags of fentanyl, crack cocaine, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia, in addition to items used for the sale of illegal narcotics. More than $800 dollars in cash was seized as evidence.

Navan was charged with traveling unreasonably fast, reckless driving, operating without a license, engaging in a pursuit, interfering with a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment.

She was held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $50,000 bond, which she was unable to pay. She was arraigned in court on Friday in Danielson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.