Pope taps Chicago native in Peru to lead bishops’ office

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named an American-born missionary in Peru to take over the Vatican’s powerful bishops’ office from the retiring Canadian who has recently been accused of sexual misconduct. Bishop Robert Prevost, a Chicago native and former superior of his Augustinian order who began ministering in Peru in the 1980s, was named to the posting Monday. He takes over the important Holy See office that helps vet bishop nominations around the globe and also investigates allegations of abuse or negligence against bishops. The Dicastery for Bishops’ outgoing head, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, was one of the few Vatican prefects whom Francis kept on for years from the papacy of Pope Benedict XVI in a clear sign of trust.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.