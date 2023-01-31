First Oregon resident to use ReWalk Exoskeleton to walk again.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience.

After a horrible snowboarding accident in 2009, he lost his ability to walk. He shared with NewsChannel21 that he thought his life would never get better.

Fourteen years later, Himbert is using a ReWalk Exoskeleton- - a device allowing him to stand up and walk on his own. He's the very first Oregon resident to use the machine.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with him about his experience with the device and how it's changing his life.

Her report with be on KTVZ at 5.