Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:03 PM
Published 11:59 AM

First Oregon resident to use ReWalk Exoskeleton to walk again.

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience.

After a horrible snowboarding accident in 2009, he lost his ability to walk. He shared with NewsChannel21 that he thought his life would never get better.

Fourteen years later, Himbert is using a ReWalk Exoskeleton- - a device allowing him to stand up and walk on his own. He's the very first Oregon resident to use the machine.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with him about his experience with the device and how it's changing his life.

Her report with be on KTVZ at 5.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content