New C.O. doggy day care picks up your pooch on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new dog "day care" service will pick your furry friend up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel.

Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area. The business picks up furry friends from their human's home on the school bus, letting them interact with other dogs for two hours at a time. They also provide boarding services for longer stays.

