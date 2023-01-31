Skip to Content
today at 12:06 PM
Published 11:59 AM

New C.O. doggy day care picks up your pooch on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding

Lucky Dog Adventures participant arrives by school bus
Lucky Dog Adventures participant arrives by school bus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new dog "day care" service will pick your furry friend up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel.

Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area. The business picks up furry friends from their human's home on the school bus, letting them interact with other dogs for two hours at a time. They also provide boarding services for longer stays.

Blake Mayfield will talk with the owners about how the business started, why they decided to buy a school bus and what services are offered for your pup on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

