Nikki Haley prepares plans to announce presidential run

By Kylie Atwood

Nikki Haley is planning to declare that she is running for president in the coming weeks, and the former South Carolina governor could publicly signal the announcement is coming with video in the coming days, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Haley would be the first Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race this year, facing only former President Donald Trump, who launched his bid last year, as her competition out of the gates.

The precise details of the possible video are still being hashed out and she could decide to go in a different direction with the announcement, the source said. Any event launching a campaign is expected to take place in Charleston, South Carolina, multiple sources said.

A spokesperson for Haley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post was first to report details of Haley’s preparations.

Haley gave her clearest indication yet that she plans to seek the Republican presidential nomination during an interview earlier this year.

“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things: You first look at, does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?” she told Fox News.

“Yes, we need to go in a new direction,” Haley said. “And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.”

Haley, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, also called Trump recently to tell him that she was considering launching her campaign, the former president told reporters over the weekend.

“She called me and said she’d like to consider it, and I said, ‘You should do it,'” Trump said in recalling the conversation.

