Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:02 AM

UPS reports record profit but forecasts slower 2023

<i>LM Otero/AP</i><br/>UPS reported a record profit for 2022 as its revenue reached $100 billion for the first time
AP
LM Otero/AP
UPS reported a record profit for 2022 as its revenue reached $100 billion for the first time

By Chris Isidore, CNN

UPS reported a record profit for 2022 as its revenue reached $100 billion for the first time.

The company earned $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter, little changed from a year ago and slightly better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. But it was enough to lift full-year earnings to $11.3 billion, up from the previous record of $10.7 billion a year ago.

The company has enjoyed three years of rapid growth as online shopping surged during the pandemic. But the company warned it expects slightly lower revenue and tighter profit margins for 2023.

Shares of UPS slipped slightly in pre-market trading.

— This is a developing story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content