Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial

A state agent testifying in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence for prosecutors introduced Wednesday is a video from the son’s phone of a dog at the kennels near where Murdaugh’s son Paul was killed and wife Maggie was shot several times. Prosecutors say voices of Alex Murdaugh, his son and his wife are all on the video and it was taken about five minutes before the shooting. Alex Murdaugh told police he wasn’t at the kennels before his family was killed.

