Hallsville animal rescue to hold fundraiser after weekend fire kills 26 dogs

By Stephanie Southey

BOONE COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — A private animal rescue in Hallsville will hold a fundraiser in February to raise money after it lost over two dozen dogs in a fire over the weekend.

The Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue, located at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road, caught fire early Sunday morning.

When crews from the Boone County Fire Protection District, arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames and the roof was partially collapsing. It took two hours to fully put out the fire.

The animal rescue will hold the fundraiser on Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Bob LeMone Building at the Hallsville Fairgrounds. There will be a live band and a corn hole tournament, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Funds from the event will be used to rebuild the animal rescue.

On Tuesday, the rescue shared photos of the 26 dogs lost Sunday morning. It said the owner’s husband was able to gather the animals’ remains for a proper burial, once the ground thaws out.

