Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:36 AM

Hershey Bears fans donate record-setting 67,309 stuffed animals during Teddy Bear Toss

KTVZ News Team

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Teddy Bear Toss at Sunday’s Hershey Bears game set a new record.

Fans donated 67,309 stuffed animals, breaking the previous record by nearly 15,000.

But things did go a little differently this year.

The plushies are supposed to be thrown onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal.

Unfortunately, the team was shut out. The fans instead tossed the stuffed animals during the final seconds of the game.

More than 80 volunteers collected, counted and sorted the stuffed animals, which will be donated to more than 35 local organizations.

The event also resulted in a generous donation to the Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content