Savannah Chrisley shares update on her parents’ lives in prison

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Savannah Chrisley says her parents are doing well in prison.

In an episode of her podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” recorded on January 24 and released Tuesday, the younger Chrisley offered an update on her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who recently began serving sentences in federal prisons for fraud and tax crimes.

Savannah Chrisley said the family is “doing okay.”

“It’s tough when your norm is no longer your norm,” she said emotionally during the podcast. “What I’ve known for 25 years, my parents are gone and its tough. My dad is my absolute best friend and I don’t get to just pick up the phone and call him.”

The couple were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks out of of more than $30 million in loans. The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes.

Their daughter is taking care of her siblings Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10 (Chloe is the daughter of the Chrisley’s son Kyle whom they adopted). The 25-year-old talked about the challenges of raising her siblings without her parents.

“Last night, Gray had a breakdown and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he wants to have of them,” she said.

She also read part of an email from her father in which he offered her advice on caring for the two children.

“I want you to give yourself some grace,” Savannah Chrisley read from her father’s email. “Fall in love with the real Savannah, the one that I raised that radiates a room with her kindness and compassion, not the one the world wants to see.”

As for her mother, she said she’s “honestly doing really well.”

“It sounds crazy for me to say, ‘Alright, they’re doing really well,’ but they are,” the podcaster said. “My mom, she’s made friends, she’s keeping busy, she’s going to church, she’s working, she’s playing some spades.”

Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie Chrisley is serving her seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.