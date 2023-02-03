Business owner calls on city to step up, ‘take community back’ after surge in break-ins

By Jennifer Emert

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville Police spent Thursday, Feb. 2 reaching out to businesses victimized over the last month by two suspects separately charged with more than a dozen break-ins between them.

The Asheville Police Department Community Crime Map shows at least four commercial business break-ins and more than a dozen other acts of vandalism, thefts and trespassing near The Market Place restaurant since Jan. 1.

Market Place owner and chef William Dissen says the damage shut down his restaurant for a week while they worked to replace the fixtures and equipment.

He’s calling on the city to step up.

“I love Asheville. I’ve been here a long time, and I do my best in our business — we do our best — to support the community, but now it’s time to take our community back,” Dissen said on Thursday. “We need the help from the city, we need the help from the politicians and our legislators to put appropriations into the safety of our town.”

Asheville Police reached out to the Wall Street Restaurant Thursday.

On Wednesday, APD charged and arrested Roland Anderson and William Henson with felony breaking and entering at businesses across the city.

