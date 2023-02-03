Search for pregnant mother’s killer continues

By Jon Paepcke

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — The search continues for the gunman who killed a pregnant Birmingham mother and shot two children.

Corieonna Hines was gunned down Tuesday night inside her apartment along 9th Avenue West.

That’s about two blocks north of Legion Field’s parking lots.

Hines’ 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece were also shot.

They are expected to recover.

“What have we come to, in our society, that a grown man feels the need to walk into an apartment and begin to shoot a woman at that and two small children, it just makes you ask, what have we come to?” asked Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office revealed that Hines was also a few months pregnant.

Teaqua Mayfield just moved in across from Hines last week.

While she was not home the night of the shooting, her heart breaks for Hines’ family.

“How could you do that to a pregnant woman? She is already bearing a child. And not only have you killed her, you’ve killed her child, and you harmed her other children in the process, so I’m just disgusted,” Mayfield said.

Unfortunately, violence is not new to Mayfield’s neighborhood.

Less than three weeks earlier, Jasmine Price was shot and killed in an SUV 100 yards from Hines’ front door.

“My hope going forward is that we can get more peace in this neighborhood, we can come together as well and stand strong and be together as one,” Mayfield said.

Shooters in both Price’s and Hines’ deaths are still on the loose.

